Construction starts on new Lidl store in Dundee

Construction of a new Lidl supermarket at New Craigie Retail Park in Dundee has started.

The new store on Kingsway East is expected to take nine months to build.

Opening in spring 2020, it will also create around 40 new full and part-time jobs.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to start the build.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

The new store will add to Lidl GB’s existing store portfolio of 760 and will form part of the company’s growth plans which hope to see it open up to 50 stores a year.