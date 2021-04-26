Construction of ‘shared used path’ in Carnoustie to recommence after community consultation

Construction on a new “shared use path” through the grounds of Carnoustie House is to restart on Monday after pausing for consultation with the community.

The development, which was approved by Angus Council’s Communities Committee on February 23, was paused temporarily after residents raised concerns about its impact on the green space.

‘A total waste of money.’

The pathway, which is being funded by the Regional Active Travel Development Fund, is to cut through the centre of the public park.

It is designed to give cyclists, walkers and those with prams or buggies easier access to the greenspace and nearby Woodlands Primary School, however some have claimed the park is a “total waste of money” and “very unnecessary.”

One resident said: “Unbelievable waste of money, who proposed this in the first place?”

Another added: “This will be a godsend for Carnoustie’s boy racers.

“Also another chunk of our rapidly diminishing green spaces gone in favour of asphalt.”

Works recommence

But now Angus Council has announced construction on the path is to recommence from Monday, following consultation with the Carnoustie community.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The construction works for a shared use path running through Carnoustie House Park have been temporarily suspended.

“The path forms part of a pipeline of active travel projects, which was approved by Communities Committee on February 23 2021.

“The 2.5m wide shared-use path is fully funded by the Regional Active Travel Development Fund and is intended to improve cycling, wheeling and walking links and access for all to the park from Woodlands Primary to Yeaman Street.

“The scheme was proposed following requests by parents of Woodlands Primary School to the Council’s Parks Service to formalise the well-used, existing worn link.

“Concerns were raised regards difficulties crossing the park in inclement weather, in particular for cyclists and for those with prams/pushchairs.

“Concerns have been raised in the past regards speeding and road safety for pupils attending the school via Queen Street and Balmachie Road.

“The new link will be added to Woodlands PS’s school travel plan.

“A meeting was held today with local Carnoustie members to discuss the scheme.

“Works will now recommence on Monday April 26 to complete the path, reinstate earthworks, plant new trees and provide safety barriers at the Yeaman Street link.”