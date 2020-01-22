Construction for women’s custody unit in Dundee could be completed by the end of summer 2021

Prison bosses are hopeful the building of a controversial women’s custody unit could be completed by the summer of 2021.

A drop-in event to discuss the current situation with the new unit, which was approved by councillors in 2018, will take place later this month.

The meeting, which will be held at the Hilltown Community Centre on Wednesday January 29 at 6pm, will be an attempt to brief local residents and answer any concerns in the process.

The custody unit, which will sit on the former Our Lady’s Primary School site, will have space for up to 16 female prisoners who have been deemed suitable to be reintroduced from prison back into the community.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said construction could start later this year, with the potential for the site to be up and running by the end of summer 2021.

She said: “The meeting at the end of January is a public information event to let the public know where things stand and what the progress has been.

“It is going to have some pictures of what the site is going to look like and is a drop in evening open to all residents.

“It is hopeful that construction will begin this summer for operation at the end of summer 2021.”

When plans for the unit were first rubber-stamped by councillors, there was backlash from those living in the area with over 1,300 people signing a petition organised by local resident Tom Henney.

Roddy Macmillan who lives near to the site said: “We were initially told it would be ready by spring 2020.

“I hope that it doesn’t end in disaster but I believe that it probably will. It feels like it’s been dumped on us. I think it’s a good idea but how are they going to test who qualifies for this?

“This is probably a good idea but I just think it shouldn’t be so forced into an already established community.”

One resident, who did not wish to be named, added: “I don’t think it’s a good idea to have something like this right next to a school. Isn’t there somewhere else they can put it?”

Councillor for the area, Anne Rendall, said: “People will still have questions and worries and hopefully representatives from the Scottish Prison Service will be able to allay some of those fears.

“I would hope as many people as possible come along.”

To find out more information contact Elaine.pratt@dundeecity.gov.uk or phone 01382 433444.