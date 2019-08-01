Construction firms battling for bumper £20m contract to build a planned hotel complex in Dundee city centre

Construction firms are battling for a bumper £20 million city centre contract to build a planned hotel complex.

The former Robertson Furniture Store on Barrack Street is to be transformed into a new hotel and restaurant and now tenders for the building work have been invited.

And the owner, Structured House Group (SHG), has started looking at the multi-million-pound bids with a view to kicking off the project as soon as possible.

The city centre site, which has lain empty for years, is to be converted into a six-storey hotel with 115 bedrooms, as well as a separate six-storey hotel building to the west with another 100 bedrooms plus a ground-floor restaurant.

SHG secured planning permission last year but there will be no official starting date until the contractor is secured.

Brian Smith, SHG’s operations director, said: “The tender process has started and we are working with our design team, including specialist surveyors and structural engineers, to ensure the listed facade is brought back to its former state.

“Dundee’s hotel market is very competitive and concluding financial due diligence is taking longer than expected.

“This building is a stand-out in the town and we look forward to bringing it back to Dundee and Dundonians.”

Meanwhile, the planned Barrack Street venue is set to operate as the first Boho hotel in the UK.

Boho is the property management arm of SHG which retains ownership of its buildings and manages them in-house.

Mr Smith added: “We are forging ahead with our plans for the first Boho hotel.

“And we are working with Dundee City Council to finalise operational details and to discharge our planning conditions.”

SHG is also hoping to build a spectacular dock side development, including proposals for a mixed-use residential development plus rented accommodation, a bar and restaurant, public and support spaces as well as commercial units at the brownfield site which sits to the east of the Tay Road Bridge.

And SHG has enlisted Dundee architects Nicoll Russell Studios for the project known as site 17 at the Waterfront.

Mr Smith said: “We are in commercial discussions with Dundee City Council regarding site 17 and we look forward to bringing a new residential development to the city.”