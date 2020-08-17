Construction back in action at new £20.5m Ellengowan development

The project officer behind the new Ellengowan estate said he hopes the new site will boast the same “community spirit” as the now-demolished original.

Building at the £20.5 million redevelopment at Ellengowan, on Arbroath Road, has now resumed after being forced to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tele was given an exclusive tour of the site as work continues on building 130 new homes to replace the 128 buildings that were bulldozed last year.

The original houses were first built in the 1920s as temporary accommodation, but were still standing almost 100 years later.

When first announced the proposals were highly controversial with Ellengowan residents fearing they would be left homeless.

A groundswell of opposition led to a petition and a fiery public meeting, where 60 residents spoke out against the plans.

However, despite the objections, the proposals were ultimately approved by Dundee City Council.

Although fears were raised by residents at the time over their long-term futures, many will be moving back once the new homes are completed.

The others who lived on the original estate have since opted to stay in the temporary accommodation they were offered by Hillcrest Housing Association, who are leading the project on behalf of sister firm Northern Housing Company.

Andy Kennedy, project officer for Hillcrest Homes, said: “We recognise the value of the community spirit that thrived among the residents of the original Ellengowan residential scheme.

“By working closely with the design team and the community we are confident we can preserve and hopefully strengthen this same spirit with the new development.”

The work is being carried out in two phases, with the first consisting of 70 properties which will be completed by the end of next year.

He said: “Construction began the same week lockdown came into force and had to stop immediately.

“Phase one is now expected to be completed within two years with phase two beginning immediately after. The community has been involved throughout the design process and will continue to be given opportunities to remain involved throughout the build.

“The public artwork has been undertaken by an artist who recently held a community workshop and it is hoped local children will become involved in this – lockdown put the brakes on that, however, we hope to be able to get this up and running once more.”

The development will be accessible for OAPs and wheelchair users, with a mix of similar properties and family homes.

Architect Ewan Imrie said: “Our proposals aim to preserve and enhance many of the excellent qualities of the previous scheme.

“The design is intended to provide strong, distinct, attractive frontages to the pedestrian friendly streets to foster a strong sense of identity and community pride.”

Convenience store The Kiosk, at the junction of Arbroath Road and Dalkeith Road, will also be rebuilt.