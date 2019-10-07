Consistency is key for Dee: Dark Blues must build on victory over Red Lichties

After just 20 minutes at Dens Park, the tension had already built in the stands with every stray pass causing anxiety among the crowd.

With two wins from seven in the league, understandably tensions were high among the support and it would have been easy for these Dundee players to cave under the pressure and go into their shells after taking a point from their last two seemingly-winnable games.

© SNS

But with all credit to them, James McPake’s side rolled their sleeves up and got on with the job at hand knowing anything other than a victory, especially on the back of Dundee United’s defeat on Friday night to Alloa, was not an option.

This was a decent performance by the Dark Blues, aided by a fantastic double from Declan McDaid and a masterclass in midfield play by Graham Dorrans.

The former Rangers man showed exactly what he can offer on Saturday, demonstrating from the first whistle that he is a player of the very highest class in this league.

He controls games, instils confidence in the rest of his team–mates and, if Dundee are to have any hopes of catching up with their city rivals Dundee United, Dorrans will be key to that charge.

© SNS

However, in this game, Arbroath again managed to highlight a few of the frailties in this Dundee side during the opening quarter of the game which proved to be a nervy 20 or so minutes.

When Josh Meekings got into a mess which would eventually see David Gold break free for the visitors, it was a heart-in-mouth moment for the home fans.

Luckily, Graham Dorrans and then Jordon Forster did enough to put Gold off and avoid what would have been a dreadful start.

Indecision at the back continued for Dundee, with Jordan McGhee launching the ball into his own box which caused even more panic in defence. Luckily on this occasion the home side were able to clear.

What the game needed was something special, something to get the fans on their feet and eventually McDaid would deliver exactly that.

© SNS

A 25-yard strike would fly past Derek Gaston, crash off the post and find the back of the net in what proved to be the perfect settler for both players and fans.

It was at this point Dundee played some of their best stuff and Dorrans was involved when the Dee almost grabbed their second on the stroke of half time. He took a smart free-kick, finding McGhee in the middle of the box before he laid off to McDaid, his strike crashing off Ricky Little when it looked certain to go in.

That’s the thing about this team, the philosophy manager McPake wants to use can cause impatience in the stands but when they get going, it can be easy on the eye.

© SNS

Especially with strong midfield players like Dorrans, Shaun Byrne and Paul McGowan pulling the strings.

It was another well-worked set-piece which brought a second for Dundee and for McDaid.

He found Sean Mackie on the byline who returned it to his fellow-winger before McDaid cut inside and rifled a spectacular strike into the top corner to double his tally and better his previous long-range strike in the first half.

© SNS

Despite an attempted comeback from the visitors following the second goal, it was always comfortable for Dundee after they doubled their tally – and they could have had even more if not for some poor decision making.

The real test lies ahead, though, as they look to follow this result up with another victory.

Each league win so far has been followed up by two poor results – an average that simply cannot continue if Dundee are to have any hope this season.