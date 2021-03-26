Conservatives claim victory in Perth and Kinross Council by-election

Conservative Frank Smith has been elected to Perth and Kinross Council following Thursday’s Almond and Earn by-election.

Golf instructor Frank claimed victory with 1,819 votes, strengthening his party’s minority administration control of the local authority.

Ballot boxes were opened shortly after 10am at Bell’s Sports Centre as counters tallied up the votes from Thursday’s council by-election.

Vying to represent the ward, which spans from Madderty to Abernethy, in the council chamber were the SNP’s Michelle Frampton, Conservative Frank Smith, Labour’s Craig Masson and Liberal Democrat Claire McLaren.

The Conservatives were aiming to win a clean sweep of the ward and make it the only one in Perth and Kinross held entirely by one party.

Meanwhile, the SNP were hoping to secure victory and retain the seat. The by-election had been sparked by the sad death of long-serving councillor Henry Anderson after a battle with coronavirus.

3573 votes were cast, with turnout confirmed as being 45.2 per cent. In total, 17 spoilt ballots were recorded.

The confirmation of Cllr Smith’s victory was made by returning officer Barbara Renton around an hour after the ballot boxes were first opened up.

Friday’s announcement confirmed that the Tories have won three of the five by-elections held in the current council term.

That news was welcomed by his new Conservative colleagues.

More to follow.