A Conservatoin group has blasted plans for a restaurant overlooking Dundee’s historic Howff cemetery.

Plans for the Bank Street development, which could cost more than £300,000, have been submitted to the city council.

The design is made up of a glass box seating area attached to the side of the listed building looking directly onto the graveyard.

The application has been put forward by Brunton Design of Carnoustie on behalf of West One Residential Ltd.

However, Dundee Howff Conservation Group said it would oppose any plans to “encroach” on the graveyard.

Chairman Simon Goulding said he thought the plans were “disrespectful”.

He said: “The plan is to have an eatery overlooking the graveyard — which we think is distasteful.

“The Howff is an A-listed building which means that it has national and international historical importance.

“To me this is just business people who are seeing an opportunity to profit from a restaurant and cafe and possibly the history of the Howff.”

Simon said that, if granted, the plans could have an impact on long-term projects that the group is undertaking.

One such initiative in the process of being set up is a GPS mapping system.

Simon added: “This is the first time that this has been done since 1984 and if they are building on that area that may stop us from mapping it.

“Part of the project is to carry out ground penetrating radar along the south side and where the cholera pit is located.

“There could be corpses buried in the area that they are proposing to build on.

“That project won’t happen for 18 months to two years, and if they have started building, we will be prevented from carrying out the radar in that area.”

The graveyard, which has 1,750 memorials, is generally considered to be one of the most important collections of tombstones in Scotland with the last burial taking place in 1857.

Simon said the group was considering lodging an objection to the plans and also possibly starting a petition.

However, Brunton Design architect Rodger Brunton insists that the project will be “respectful”.

Mr Brunton said: “People have predictably and understandably said they want the Howff respected and I can assure you our intention is to maintain that.

“We know the historical significance.

“We feel we have created a respectful design that would only be a positive addition to the area.

“It is important to stress no gravestones, trees or paths will be disturbed in any way.”