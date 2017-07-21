Traffic Scotland says that the roads in and around Perth are very busy as a result of revellers arriving for this year’s Rewind Festival at Scone Palace.

The festival, back for its seventh consecutive year, will see some of the biggest acts of the 80s will walk on to the stage to take revellers on a journey back in time.

The event takes place over the weekend but many of the thousands expected to attend are arriving today.

Traffic Scotland’s tweet includes a map showing, in red, several areas of congestion this afternoon.

It adds: “Traffic already VERY busy in and around Perth. A85 in particular.”

One of the worst affected parts of the A85 is the stretch that links the city centre to the M90 in the south-east.

There are also significant delays north of the city where the A9 meets the A912.

Acts such as Nik Kershaw, The Human League and Billy Ocean will star this weekend.