Customers have been left baffled after a popular Dundee restaurant seemingly shut down without notice.

The 172 At The Caird on the Nethergate closed its doors yesterday.

UPDATE: Dundee restaurant boss pledges ‘we’re not going anywhere’ after closure

A message posted on their social media channels said that the eatery would be shut “due to unforeseen circumstances” until January 18.

It added that all gift vouchers would be honoured upon reopening. However, shortly after that message was posted all social media pages were taken offline.

The high-end restaurant only opened its doors in March after gaining permission from the council to transform the B-listed Caird House.

Punters took to social media amid the confusion. One said she had even been for afternoon tea just yesterday and wasn’t aware anything was wrong.

Another added: “To communicate this issue via Facebook is very poor public relations and no way to treat customers. Where is the explanation and the apology?”

No one from the restaurant was available for comment this morning.