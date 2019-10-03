Confusion over pair of blood-soaked trousers left in Dundee city centre

Police have been left baffled by a pair of blood-soaked trousers left in the city centre yesterday morning.

The black coloured clothing was spotted outside Dundee High School near a bus shelter on Euclid Street.

Bloodstains were spattered on the bottom of the trousers and also on the pavement.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have not received any reports relating to this.

“Having checked with local policing, we are not aware of any incidents.

“There have been no reports of concern for any people there in the last 24 hours.”

The trousers were removed later in the morning.

One witness, aged in his 50s but who declined to be named, said: “It was such a strange thing to see first thing in the morning.

“At first I thought it was pakora sauce but it was definitely blood.”