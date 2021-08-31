Confusion after Dundee delivery service Zippy D suddenly ceases trading

Dundee diners and business owners have been left baffled after a popular food delivery service suddenly ceased service.

Zippy D, a local service which specialised in using electric vehicles, has baffled customers after stopping deliveries without explanation.

The company, which was founded in 2019 by former delivery driver and entrepreneur Neil Robertson, previously worked with restaurants, takeaways and shops across the city but orders are no longer being accepted on the website.

Orders made via the company’s app, which was developed using a £5,000 Scottish Enterprise grant, are also unavailable.

Customers warned not to use Zippy D

Zippy D bosses have not responded to numerous attempts to contact them and restaurants formerly associated with the company have now warned customers not to use the app.

In a post made to their Facebook page The Old Mill Kitchen & Coffee Shop said: “Attention one and all.

“It appears that ZippyD is no longer, but we will soldier on as we do.

ATTENTION ONE AND ALLIt appears that ZippyD is no longer………..But we will soldier on as we do ❤️In the meantime order on Deliveroo until we get our new app set up with Snappy Shopper Posted by The Old Mill Kitchen & Coffee Shop on Monday, 30 August 2021

“In the meantime order on Deliveroo until we get our new app set up with Snappy Shopper.”

Butties, who own a number of takeaways in the city, said: “We got the unfortunate news that Zippy D would cease trading.

“Please phone your closest shop for delivery.”

Other restaurants cease trade

Other restaurants, such as the the Nethergate’s Tailend and Bank Street’s Tahini also confirmed they are no longer working with the company.

While suggestions have been made that the company has fallen into administration, it is still listed as active on Companies House.

Zippy D Limited is listed three times on the government site, in Cupar, Perth and Arbroath.

All three listings say account statements are overdue.