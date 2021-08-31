Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Confusion after Dundee delivery service Zippy D suddenly ceases trading

By Matteo Bell
August 31, 2021, 3:14 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 3:14 pm
Zippy D services have abruptly stopped.

Dundee diners and business owners have been left baffled after a popular food delivery service suddenly ceased service.

Zippy D, a local service which specialised in using electric vehicles, has baffled customers after stopping deliveries without explanation.

The company, which was founded in 2019 by former delivery driver and entrepreneur Neil Robertson, previously worked with restaurants, takeaways and shops across the city but orders are no longer being accepted on the website.

Neil Robertson.

Orders made via the company’s app, which was developed using a £5,000 Scottish Enterprise grant, are also unavailable.

Customers warned not to use Zippy D

Zippy D bosses have not responded to numerous attempts to contact them and restaurants formerly associated with the company have now warned customers not to use the app.

In a post made to their Facebook page The Old Mill Kitchen & Coffee Shop said: “Attention one and all.

“It appears that ZippyD is no longer, but we will soldier on as we do.

“In the meantime order on Deliveroo until we get our new app set up with Snappy Shopper.”

Butties, who own a number of takeaways in the city, said: “We got the unfortunate news that Zippy D would cease trading.

“Please phone your closest shop for delivery.”

Other restaurants cease trade

Other restaurants, such as the the Nethergate’s Tailend and Bank Street’s Tahini also confirmed they are no longer working with the company.

The Tailend have confirmed that they are no longer working with Zippy D.

While suggestions have been made that the company has fallen into administration, it is still listed as active on Companies House.

Zippy D Limited is listed three times on the government site, in Cupar, Perth and Arbroath.

All three listings say account statements are overdue.

