Dundee have sacked manager Paul Hartley after seven consecutive defeats.

The fate of the Dark Blues boss was sealed by Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Hamilton that left the club in the relegation play-off zone.

A club statement said: “Dundee Football Club have this afternoon relieved manager Paul Hartley of his duties.

“The club currently sit 11th in the Premiership table and the board of directors feel a change is needed ahead of five vital matches between now and the end of the season.”

Since taking over in February 2014, Hartley took the club to the SPFL Championship title before clinching a top-six finish in Dundee’s first season back in the top flight.

Last season after missing out on the top six on the final day, the club went on to finish eighth in the top division.

Managing director John Nelms said: “I want to thank Paul for his time with the club.

“Unfortunately, the business we are in, sometimes change is necessary to achieve the goals we have set.

“I think somebody in the near future is going to get a good hard-working manager.”