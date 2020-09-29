Confirmed Covid-19 cases at Abertay University accommodation blocks rises by twelve

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Abertay University’s Parker House has risen to 72 an increase of four since Monday.

At the university’s nearby Meadowside Halls, 24 have tested positive for the virus, an increase of eight in the same period.

Testing kits have been made available to all residents who wish to be tested.

NHS Tayside’s Public Health Team is also investigating and undertaking contact tracing for a small number of cases related to other university/college accommodation settings in Dundee.

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health and chairman of the IMT said: “Contact tracing is continuing and I would encourage all students who develop symptoms to self-isolate and book a test as soon as possible. I would also urge students who test positive to provide us with feedback on their most recent contacts as soon as possible. This information will help our contact tracing efforts to track and limit the spread of the virus.

“I would like to once again thank the student population of Tayside for their continued support and understanding at this time.”