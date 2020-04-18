Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tayside and Fife reach 1,536

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife has now reached 1,536.

In Tayside, 1,022 people have a confirmed case of Covid-19 and in Fife, 514 people have tested positive – an increase of 69 across the region since Friday.

The number of patients in local hospitals battling suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Friday was 108 in Tayside (seven in intensive care) and 119 in Fife (six in intensive care).

This signifies a decrease in the number of people being treated in hospital for confirmed or suspected Covid-19; on Friday, 124 people in Fife were battling the virus in hospital and in Tayside, 109 people were in hospital.

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 across the whole of Scotland is now 7,820.

Of that 7,820, 182 patients were in intensive care last night, with 178 of those having tested positive.

There have been a further 56 Scottish deaths as a result of the virus – bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 893.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: