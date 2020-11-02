Confirmed case of Covid-19 linked to Carnoustie High School

Pupils and parents at an Angus school have been asked to self-isolate following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Close contacts of someone in the Carnoustie High “community” who was diagnosed with Covid-19 over the weekend have been asked to stay at home and self-isolate.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “There was a positive Covid-19 test within the Carnoustie High School community over the weekend which has resulted in close contacts being identified and asked to self-isolate.

“All appropriate procedures are being followed and parents/carers are advised and reassured that, if they are not contacted individually, their child has not been identified as a close contact.

“They can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal and the school remains open.”