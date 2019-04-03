Confidence in police in Tayside is at a 10-year low, according to survey

Confidence in local policing has fallen to its lowest level in 10 years – but top police officers have vowed to find ways to improve public perception.

The results of the Scottish Crime and Justice Survey show 50.3% of locals say they are “confident that police are able to prevent crime”.

It is the lowest level of public confidence recorded since 2009, and a fall from the previous high of 62.4% in 2013.

In addition, fewer than 60% of locals feel Tayside officers are there when they need them.

But despite this, locals feel safer than they have in the last decade.

More than four in five Taysiders say they’re happy walking alone in the dark where they live.

And the rate at which locals fall victim to crime is at its lowest point in over 10 years.

Tayside Superintendent Graeme Murdoch welcomed the feedback from the report – but said it was “one of many means” in which the police collect public opinion.

Supt Murdoch said: “The survey highlights that communities in Tayside report very high levels of confidence in their sense of personal safety and responses in relation to police visibility compare very favourably to other areas of the country.

“We must tailor our resources and approach to deal with a range of demands from busy urban to remote rural communities and our renewed commitment to community policing in all localities has been well received by communities and partners alike.”

He added: “Naturally, we will always strive to find ways to improve how we work and engage with communities.”

However, external observers believe the public’s perception of policing is flagging because of cuts made to operational budgets.

The survey found that more than four in 10 locals believe officers do not patrol their local area regularly enough.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Bill Bowman said: “This study shows that people in Tayside think there are fewer local police since 2013.

“They also believe they are seeing less of them. That may be because the number of constables on frontline duties has reduced since Police Scotland was created.

“It doesn’t mean that D Division officers and staff aren’t doing their best.

“They do good work to keep us safe and we must support them.”