Condom firm launches Google Chrome app to remove pics of babies on Facebook feed

A condom firm has launched a “baby blocker” to prevent pictures of newborns and toddlers appearing on social media feeds.

Skyn says the Chrome plugin will sense images posted on your Facebook account that contain babies automatically, it will then replace the cute images with a different image.

“Everyone shares in the joy of the arrival of a famous baby and relish seeing the images released across social channels,” said Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles, the company behind Skyn, in reference to the birth of Harry and Meghan’s baby boy Archie Harrison.

“Numerous baby photos are being shared every hour on Facebook and this is bound to increase over the coming weeks.

“Sexual wellness company Skyn has launched a simple free‐to‐download Google Chrome extension, allowing people to opt‐out of the predictable frenzy of baby photos, following a much-awaited birth.”

“The Baby Blocker gives Facebook users the option of blocking baby photos on their feed.

“We want people to enjoy sharing photos of their cute bundles of joy, celebrity or otherwise. On average, parents share 1,500 pictures of their little darlings from the moment they arrive to the age of five, which for some people might be a little bit too much.

“The Baby Blocker was created for them: a simple and fun way to swap baby photos in your feed for images of other things you might like.”

In the app, Facebook automatically detects the composition of each image uploaded by a user in a social media feed and produces simple descriptions for the image by identifying its elements, such as “people smiling”, “three people”, or “baby”.

The Baby Blocker Chrome Extension searches for these descriptions and other post content, to be able to determine if the post contains babies or toddlers. If a baby or a toddler is detected by the extension, the HTML of the Facebook page is immediately altered to block the post with a different kind of image.

Skyn said in a statement that the app would make people feel more comfortable in having casual, protected sex without having to think about the consequences of having a baby.