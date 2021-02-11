‘Bring back our concierges’: Bid for Dundee’s multis after fears body lay undiscovered for weeks

The discovery of a man’s body that is feared lay undiscovered for weeks has prompted a renewed bid to bring back full time concierges to Dundee’s multis.

Councillors, residents and charities are among those calling for a review of the decision taken by Dundee City Council in 2018 to replace the night time concierges with a centralised rapid response service.

Police were called to Burnside Court in Lochee shortly before noon last Tuesday after locals raised concerns about a strong smell on the landing.

The dead man, thought to be in his 30s or 40s, had not been seen by one resident since November. Neighbours feared he had lain dead inside his home for weeks.

‘Neglect of vulnerable adults’

Labour councillor Charlie Malone said: “This was an absolute tragedy.

“The neglect of vulnerable adults has been compounded by the necessary imposition of lockdown isolation.

“We pack people into boxes in tower blocks, remove their point of contact, the concierge, and replace them with CCTV.”

He added: “Surveillance cameras only see what’s visible, concierges notice when things don’t seem right. Cameras can’t smell nor identify the vulnerable, we need to rethink how we support residents in multis.

“I opposed the withdrawal of night time concierge staff – too many incidents have occurred in multis to convince me I was wrong.

“Efficiencies often come at a human cost.

“The death in Burnside could probably not have been avoided but there have been too many incidents, not just in Lochee, but elsewhere as well.”

Gill Webster, secretary of the Bottom of the Hill focus group, formerly the tenants and residents association, said she wholeheartedly supported the call for a review of the decision to withdraw the night time concierges.

Gill said: “Things have deteriorated substantially in the multis since they withdrew the night time concierges. People are becoming more and more scared about what’s happening.

“The concierges leave at 3pm and that’s them until morning and that is now when the music and the bother starts.

“I know an old lady in her 80s who is terrified to leave her home after the concierges go off duty.”

Gill added that trouble in the multis has increased since night concierges were removed, including drug taking in the corridors and stairwells and residents having doors knocked during the night.

She added that the stairs were also used as a toilet through the night with faeces and urine frequently discovered.

Security system runs 24 hours a day

Dorothy McHugh of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum said human contact cannot be replaced by technology.

“This incident clearly shows why a human presence is needed in these multi blocks,” she said.

“The concierge service provided so much more than security. The staff knew their tenants and were often very helpful, especially to older and vulnerable people, who felt so much more reassured, knowing there was someone they could call on if needed.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said the central security system, where CCTV footage is fed, is covered 24 hours a day.

She added: “Residents are able to speak to a member of staff from the centre 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by lifting the handset within their flat to report any concerns.

“The centre offers enhanced security for residents, staff and the community.”