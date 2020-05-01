Concerns raised over how vulnerable resident at Lochee care facility was able to leave home unnoticed before being found an hour away

Concerns have been raised over how a vulnerable pensioner was able to leave his care home residence unnoticed before being found almost an hour away.

The 77-year-old man, who is a resident of the Balhousie Clement Park Care Home in Lochee, was spotted close to the Law Hill by a concerned member of the public on Monday evening.

It is understood the that resident suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and had only moved into the home earlier this year.

A relative of the elderly man, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the Tele to express their concern at how long it took the home to realise he had left the site.

“It was at tea-time I believe when they noticed he was wasn’t there,” she said.

“And from the home to where he was found, it would’ve taken him over an hour. He was wearing his slippers and didn’t even have a coat on.”

The relative believes he may have left the home unnoticed through a secure door but feel more could have been done to stop the resident wandering off.

She added: “I was told that when the alarm went off, someone went round to the door but it was closed, so they didn’t do anything.

“But if they had gone out the door to check what had happened, they probably would’ve caught him and he would not have gotten that far away.”

The relative has praised the member of the public that stepped into help and alerted police after the man was found.

She added: “The security at the home is usually really good.

“But if that lady hadn’t been there, he could’ve been wandering for hours. He was wet and cold by the end of it.

“And the fact she actually spoke to him with this Covid-19 going on, it was very kind of her to help him.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland received a report of concern for a missing person on Monday 27 April.

“The man was traced safe and well a short time later.”

After repeated attempts to contact Balhousie Care Group regarding the story, a spokeswoman for the company said it would be making “no comment” on the resident’s ability to leave the home unnoticed.