The Welsh Government’s role in the relocation of a Dundee medical firm has been questioned by concerned employees.

Dozens of jobs at medical diagnostic firm BBI Solutions, based in Dundee’s Medipark, are at risk after company bosses confirmed current operations in the city will move 465 miles away to south Wales.

The move was made possible thanks to a £1.8 million business grant from the Welsh Government.

Some staff have now questioned the Welsh Government’s role in the process.

One employee, who asked not to be named to protect his position, said the seven-figure grant should “raise concerns”.

He said: “If the Scottish Government was to help centralise a company base in Scotland at the expense of jobs in Wales I am sure there would be concerns raised.

“There are 72 skilled jobs in total which are at risk, comprising of assembly operators, quality control, research and development, production, compliance, engineers and storesmen, all of whom have, in my opinion, displayed a hard work ethic under difficult circumstances.

“This is not just a Dundee issue as it also affects a number of workers from the outlying areas who travel to work at BBI.”

Both BBI Solutions and the Welsh Government refused to comment.