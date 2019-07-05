Concerns raised as travellers pitch up at Dundee industrial estate

Concerns have been raised after a group of travellers moved into an industrial estate at Claverhouse.

Boulders placed in the area to restrict vehicle access have been removed and padlocked gates were broken to gain access to the site.

Those working at the industrial estate watched yesterday as a large convoy of the travelling community drove up to the vacant but secured site at the top of Charles Bowman Avenue.

One man said: “It must have been around 4.45pm that I saw at least five large vans pulling residential caravans and gaining access to the site at the top.”

“This is pretty bad news.”

Chairman of Fintry Community Council Ron Neave has admitted he is concerned by the latest development.

He said: “The last time they were here they left a dreadful mess when they eventually left.

“The local authority had to clear this using tax payers’ money.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said they had been made aware but were not in a position to take any action.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment on the situation.

