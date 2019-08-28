Concerns raised after Travellers gain unlawful entry into former Texol factory

Concerns have been raised after Travellers gained unlawful entry into a former factory in the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Motorists said an encampment of about six caravans had been situated within the former Texol factory for a number of days before leaving this week.

Texol closed in 2009 after the firm went into administration with the loss of 60 jobs.

Since its closure the site has been used sporadically by the travelling community.

One worker at a nearby business said this was the first instance that there had been an encampment this year.

Motor homes had been spotted leaving the area on Monday after initially gaining access via a side entrance near to the rear of Asda on Myrekirk Road.

Security in charge of the yard told the Evening Telegraph Travellers had forced entry before taking up residence in the courtyard.

Charleston community stalwart, Stella Carrington agreed it was a concern they’d accessed private land nearby.

She said: “You’ve heard stories down south where they can’t get them off the land. So regardless if it’s private land or not it is a cause for concern if they’ve unlawfully gained access to the site.”

A worker at a nearby premises, who declined to be named, said there had been no trouble on this occasion that he was aware of.

He said: “They were certainly here for a couple of weeks I believe. Apparently they had been working in the area.

“It looked like they had gained entry at the junction further down from the main Texol entrance.

“Some had claimed they had been working in the yard.”

A motorist, who saw the Travellers in the site at around 1pm on Saturday, admitted it was concerning that they’d gained access.

He said: “It was the usual drill, I saw the propane bottles and I reckon there was as many as six caravans.

“I was surprised to see they were in there. The site had always looked fairly secure.

“There were Travellers there previously in 2017.

“I remember the police were called on that instance.

“It is a concern that building could become an easy target.”

Dundee City Council provides a purpose-built caravan park for the travelling community at the Balmuir Wood at Tealing.