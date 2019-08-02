Concerns raised after dead gull placed on bollard in city centre street

Concerns have been raised after a dead seagull was placed on a bollard in a city centre street.

Passers-by were horrified to see the dead bird lying on top of a post on Bank Street.

One passer-by, who did not wished to be named, was shocked to witness the gruesome sight on the busy street.

He said: “I was walking up Bank Street when I saw it.

“Hopefully there will be CCTV footage to catch the culprit that paraded the dead seagull like this.”

The man admitted he felt the problems posed by the gulls had driven the people of Dundee to despair.

He said: “I think it’s time for a cull of the seagulls.

“It’s not nice to see this kind of thing – but I think Dundonians have had enough.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson criticised the extreme action taken by some members of the public.

He said: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour and quite simply very cruel.

“Obviously seagulls are a nuisance and I have had numerous complaints from my constituents about them.

“But this type of action is not appropriate at all.”

Mr Macpherson urged people to go through the proper resources if they wanted to deal with the problems posed by the gulls.

He said: “The best advice I have would be to contact the council’s pest control team.

“They are very helpful in dealing with these situations.

“People should not take things into their own hands.”

Mr Macpherson’s concerns were echoed by Lord Provost Ian Borthwick.

He said: “This kind of things is in really poor taste.

“I realise that there is a significant problem with the gulls in Dundee and during breeding time it is at its worst – but this is very bad.”

Mr Borthwick is now calling for appropriate action to be take to tackle the issue of gulls.

He said: “I raised my concerns and have asked for efforts to be redoubled to deal with gulls.”

Dundee has been grappling with the growing problem posed by gulls in recent years and support for radical action is on the increase.

A poll carried out by the Tele last month found that 79% of readers believed that a cull on the birds was the best option in dealing with them.

The RSPB has been approached for comment.