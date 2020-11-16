Concerns over drinking ‘den’ discovered in Dawson Park

Police are upping patrols in a popular Dundee park after an illegal drinking den was discovered in the woods.

Dozens of empty booze cans and bottles, as well as items of clothing, were found at Dawson Park by Councillor Craig Duncan.

He said he was “astonished and concerned at the sheer volume of empty alcohol containers” left in a copse near the park’s all weather pitches. Mr Duncan has requested Dundee City Council cleans up the mess.

Meanwhile, one local resident said: “This needs clamped down on immediately, not least because these teenagers are pretty young and could be causing themselves all kinds of harm.

“It is also extremely concerning for local residents that crowds of teenagers are gathering drinking in a public park where lots of children and families regularly go and also so close to so many homes.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police have received a complaint regarding the ‘drinking den’ and local officers will be carrying out inquiries and patrols in the area.

“The local community police officer has been in touch with Councillor Duncan and we continue also to work with the local council.”