Concerns over derelict pavilion attracting vandalism in Broughty Ferry

Residents in Broughty Ferry are demanding action over an eyesore pavilion which they claim is encouraging an increase in antisocial behaviour.

The derelict building on the Esplanade – a former tennis and pitch and putt pavilion – has been the target of vandalism in recent weeks.

It is also claimed people are using the area to take drugs.

The reports have resulted in Councillor Craig Duncan approaching Dundee City Council in a bid to have the site reopened – or removed completely.

He said: “Residents have expressed concern to me about the deterioration in the state of the former tennis and pitch and putt pavilion off the Esplanade near Rugby Terrace.

“It is increasingly becoming a target for vandals, as well as being used as a place for people to get involved in substance abuse.

“Graffiti is regularly daubed on the walls and recently someone tried to break in so the council has had to board it up.”

“I have often brought these matters to the attention of the council and Police Scotland, who both expend time and resources repeatedly reacting to such concerns.

“Recently it appears that an attempt to force entry has been made.

“I have contacted council officers to ask that the future of this derelict building be considered as a matter of some urgency, as it cannot be allowed to deteriorate further and continue to be a drain on public resources.”

Mr Duncan said there has been recent interest from community groups willing to take over the building.

But he admitted many similar proposals have been brought up in the past to no avail.

He added: “There have been some inquiries from people in the past about taking over the pavilion but so far these have come to nothing

“I am led to believe there may be a further interest currently.

“If someone is prepared to take it over for some kind of business or commercial use that might be an ideal solution.

“Possibly a community asset transfer application from a local group or charity could give new life to the pavilion and that would also be welcome.

“There have been some such tentative inquiries in the past but none have come to fruition thus far so I am anxious that the council redoubles efforts to ensure a positive outcome for what should again become a local resource.

“If nothing can be done to secure a future for the pavilion, perhaps the only thing to do would be to demolish it before it continues to be a drain on public resources.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Council officers are currently reviewing the future of this building.”