Concerns for man on Tay Road Bridge sparks emergency response

Emergency services mobilised after reports of a man in distress on the Tay Road Bridge around 4.30am.

A lifeboat was launched in response to the concerns but their services were not required after police traced the man.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “There was reports of concern for a man who was on the bridge.

“Police attended and the life boat was launched as a precautionary measure.

“The man was traced safe and well and taken off the bridge.”