Concerns for man on Tay Road Bridge sparks emergency response

By Adam Hill,

Police and the Coastguard were called into action in the early hours of the morning after concerns for a man on the Tay Road Bridge.

Emergency services mobilised after reports of a man in distress on the Tay Road Bridge around 4.30am.

A lifeboat was launched in response to the concerns but their services were not required after police traced the man.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “There was reports of concern for a man who was on the bridge.

“Police attended and the life boat was launched as a precautionary measure.

“The man was traced safe and well and taken off the bridge.”

