Concerns grow for woman, 31, missing from Abernethy

Concerns are increasing for a 31-year-old woman reported missing from Abernethy.

Siobhan McLeod or Sinclair was last seen outside an address in Den Park around 4.30pm on Thursday.

It is thought that she may have travelled to the Perth area

She is described as being a white, with long black hair up in a clip in a quiff.

At the time she went missing Siobhan is believed to have been wearing black silky trousers, a white top with black writing and a black puffy jacket.

Police say concern is now growing for her welfare.

Sergeant Lesley McDonald of Perth Police Station said: “Along with her friends and family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Siobhan’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Siobhan to contact us immediately. Similarly, if Siobhan is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2650 of 18 March.”