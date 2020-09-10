Concerns for woman, 60, reported missing from South Queensferry who could have travelled to Tayside

Police are appealing for information to trace a 60-year-old woman reported missing from South Queensferry who could be travelling to Tayside or Fife.

Janet Gooch was last seen at around 7.35am this morning in the Shore Road area.

She is believed to have left her home in a silver Nissan Pulsar – registration SK68 UEX – and could be travelling north to the Fife or Tayside areas.

She is described as being around 5ft 9ins, medium build with short, dark greying hair and wears glasses. She could possibly be wearing black pyjamas and a brown fleece jacket.

Inspector Caroline Flynn said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Janet’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help in tracing her to make sure she is safe and well.

“If you believe you have seen Janet or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0513 of 10 September.”