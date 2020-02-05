Wednesday, February 5th 2020 Show Links
Concerns for missing OAP from Highlands last seen in Perth city centre, say police

by Steven Rae
February 5, 2020, 4:10 pm Updated: February 5, 2020, 4:12 pm
© Police Scotland/FacebookWilliam George Duncan.
William George Duncan.
Police Scotland are asking for help in tracing a pensioner from the Highlands, who was last seen in Perth.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the current whereabouts of William George Duncan, 66, who is from the Invergordon area.

Police say he was last seen in the Tay Street area of Perth city centre about 12.55pm on Monday February 3.

A spokesman said: “He has not made any contact with family or friends since this time and as such there are growing concerns about his wellbeing.”

William George Duncan.

Any person with information regarding William’s current whereabouts is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101.

