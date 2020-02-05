Concerns for missing OAP from Highlands last seen in Perth city centre, say police

Police Scotland are asking for help in tracing a pensioner from the Highlands, who was last seen in Perth.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the current whereabouts of William George Duncan, 66, who is from the Invergordon area.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Police say he was last seen in the Tay Street area of Perth city centre about 12.55pm on Monday February 3.

A spokesman said: “He has not made any contact with family or friends since this time and as such there are growing concerns about his wellbeing.”

Any person with information regarding William’s current whereabouts is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101.