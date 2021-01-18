Concerns for children’s safety after concrete block crashes on to path near Dundee primary school

A two-foot stone block which crashed on to a footpath beside a primary school could “easily have killed someone”, according to a local councillor.

Charlie Malone is now calling for urgent action to be taken to make the derelict building masonry safe.

Mr Malone said the 2ft by 8in block fell on to the narrow path in Burnside Street which is used by children who attend St Mary’s Primary School.

He said he had been notified by a constituent who was very worried about what had happened.

“If this had landed on anyone it would undoubtedly have killed them,” he said.

“This block fell from a derelict house which has significant structural weaknesses and poses a significant safety risk.

“I went along to see for myself and was shocked. The concrete block is big and could easily have killed someone if it had landed on them.

“Very concerningly the block fell from the house which is in a very dangerous state. There are trees growing inside it and pushing the walls out making it very unstable.

“The house is beside a very narrow path and it is already very difficult and dangerous for people to walk along it because of this building.”

Mr Malone said that the concrete block had been discovered by the lollipop man who had moved it out of the way to let people get along the path.

Mr Malone said: “If it had fallen at another time it could even have landed on the lollipop man.”

“I have notified council officers because something must be done about this as soon as possible to prevent anything else crashing to the ground and potentially causing a very serious if not fatal accident.

“I would also hope that it might lead to the path being widened in this area to make access past this property safer and easier.”

Mr Malone said that there was nothing at the site to warn anyone about the dangerous building.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Building Standards officers were made aware of this incident and will carry out an inspection of the property.”