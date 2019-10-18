Concerns as toxic algae returns to Dundee beauty spot

Toxic algae has returned to a Dundee beauty spot – and locals claim it’s worse than ever.

Visitors to Clatto Country Park are being warned to keep away from the reservoir as the green algae has re-emerged for the second time this year.

Dorothy McHugh, of the Friends of Clatto, said: “It was bad this summer with higher than ever levels of green algae at the reservoir.

“We’ve come to expect that. Usually, by mid October, it has cleared – that was certainly the case last year.

“However this year, it has come back with a vengeance over the last few days. The algae is a virulent green, and it looks absolutely disgusting.

“It also appears to have moved from one side of the reservoir to the other.

“During the summer, it mainly affected the south east side but it has now congregated at the south west and north east corners.

“We have no idea how that happens. Usually it disappears with the colder weather.”

Dorothy said that the algae at the reservoir was a long term problem for the group.

She said: “It seems no efforts have been made for a number of years to do anything about it.

“The council did make some attempts to rectify the problem some years ago but nothing has been done, as far as I am aware, for the last 10 years.

“This is a significant blot on a beautiful area and will need to be tackled at some stage. “

Blue green algae blooms may appear as scum on the surface and can contain toxins that can be harmful if ingested.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, breathing difficulties and seizures.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Although recent samples from the reservoir showed low levels, the presence of algae can fluctuate due to weather conditions.

“We will investigate and take appropriate action.”