Concerns about safety of Lochee signpost held up by Duct tape

Locals in Lochee believe they may have struck upon a new tourist attraction to rival Italy’s leaning tower of Pisa – a broken street sign wrapped in duct tape.

The wonky signage on High Street, informing motorists of the district’s controversial one way system, has become something of a talking point over recent months.

A large amount of tape has been applied to the base of the signpost after an unknown incident presumably left the structure in need of repair.

Scott Samson believes the post has been in its current state since before Christmas, and joked it could become Lochee’s version of the famous Italian belltower.

He said: “It is awful looking. It doesn’t know whether it’s going north or south.

“If my mind serves me right this has been like this from around Christmas time.

“I don’t know what caused it, but it certainly looked a lot worse before it was propped-up with tape.”

The 52-year-old added: “It is a bit disappointing that it’s been left like that.

“Maybe Lochee has become little Italy with a nod to the Leaning Tower of Pisa.”

Samuel Smith from Adamson Court said he had concerns about the safety of the sign.

He said it “didn’t look safe” before adding: “I hadn’t even noticed it before.

“It’s certainly in a wee bit of a state.”

One business worker said it didn’t help to create a “positive image” of Lochee.

She added: “I hadn’t even noticed it before. That says a lot because some of the area is so run down I hadn’t even registered it was propped up with duct tape.

“It’s important Lochee shopping district isn’t forgotten about as the focus seems to be about the city centre.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “This column has been earmarked for removal in the next few weeks.”