Concerned parents speak out over cancellation of after-school classes in Dundee

Angry parents claim city schools are in a “race to the bottom” after education bosses dropped paid-for after-school classes in favour of free sessions.

The council introduced the policy at schools across the city with a view to ensuring every pupil could access activities.

However critics the authority has not followed through and organised alternatives and have instead passed the responsibility of organising to teachers and parents.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s a policy that has been pushed through by the council with no consultation with parents affected, no consideration of the impact, no forethought or intention of filling the gap they leave behind.

“Now that these classes have been cancelled, parents will either have to change working hours, work less or pay £10 for an official after-school club and a policy designed to help those less fortunate has led to an increase in costs to families who need and use that service.”

The parent also spoke of her frustration that there appears to be no responsibility taken by the local authority to ensure alternative classes are on offer.

She added: “I am fully supportive of equality of access but now we’re in a situation where the council has implemented a policy and they take zero responsibility for plugging the gap it has left behind.

“Rather than build up equity of access, the council has just facilitated a race to the bottom and lumped responsibility onto head teachers who are short-staffed and under resourced.”

Among the schools impacted by the policy decision are all three of Broughty Ferry’s primaries and councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the ward, confirmed he had been contacted by concerned parents who are facing the prospect of their children’s dance classes being cancelled.

Cllr Duncan said: “I have had a number concerns about this, in particular from those parents whose children go to Eastern Primary and it’s not realistic to expect them to go to Douglas Sports Centre to go to alternative classes.

“The parents that have been in touch say it’s not about the money and that they are willing to pay more for others to go free as well.

“The cost of school day policy is a good one but the one size fits all approach might not be the best.”

David Baxter, who represents the Dundee branch of teaching union, EIS, said: “Teachers are working on average eight hours over their contracted hours per week, so, where volunteering is a rewarding thing to do, it’s not always possible.

“But I am not aware of any of our members who have been contacted to take over these classes in Dundee.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Our schools are working hard to reduce the cost of the school day to families following recommendations from the Dundee Fairness Commission.

“A number of changes have been brought in to minimise cost barriers to allow all children to participate.

“This means that we are now committed to ensuring that all extra-curricular activities at lunchtimes and after school until 5pm are provided for free.

“We want to ensure that all children have the opportunity to take part, regardless of the ability to pay.

“Our schools are working to use these times and spaces to provide free activities. Any organisation that charges will still be able to put on events after 5pm.

“We hope that families will understand that schools are providing fairer access to activities organised at schools.”