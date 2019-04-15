Concerned Dundee council tenants ‘held back rent as flats contain asbestos’

Further work by the council to remove asbestos from a city block is to be carried out amid claims concerned residents held back rent.

The Tele understands a new tenant at the block on Wiston Place in Lochee refused to hand over cash for their flat after finding out asbestos had been found. The tenant is now set to have work done to remove the harmful substance.

A spokeswoman from Dundee City Council confirmed that further work was to be carried out but stressed “there was no risk posed to tenants or neighbours”.

Breathing in the fibres has been linked with a number of health conditions including mesothelioma, a cancer affecting the lining of the lungs.

Brian Hannan, who has previously complained about issues in the block, insisted he was pleased to hear other neighbours would be having asbestos removed.

But he added: “I certainly don’t think this reassures anyone.

“They’ve said we’ve to seek our own specialist advice. Their contractor came into my flat previously showing me where it was.

“I have letter exchanges all but confirming it may be present in other flats.”

Brian said he had been told a survey could cost anything between £500 and £800.

He said : “It’s not only the cost of the survey, it’s the added cost of removing it. There have been exchanges claiming there is no risk to tenants. If there is no risk why are they away to remove more of it?

“These were all at one point council properties. Some have been bought from Dundee City Council as recently as 2009 and owners weren’t told about asbestos.”

A council spokeswoman said: “All asbestos removals are undertaken by suitably accredited contractors in line with health and safety guidance. There is no risk posed to tenants or neighbours.”