Concern that the disabled have become ‘invisible’ during coronavirus crisis

A dad who cares alone for his wheelchair-bound son says disabled people have become “an invisible part of society” as communities scramble to deal with coronavirus.

Allan Birrell, whose son, Christopher, 32, has cerebral palsy, hit out at a lack of information given out to families – and warned carers will struggle to cope if day centres close down.

Allan, 59, said: “I feel that disabled people and their families have become an invisible part of society during this current crisis.

“I genuinely believe we are being ignored and not nearly enough information is coming our way about what to do in the event of this situation escalating to the extent that facilities for disabled people like my son are closed down.”

Christopher attends the White Top Centre in Westfield Place five days a week from 9am until 3.30 pm.

For Allan, who lives in St Mary’s, the day centre provides his only source of respite.

He explained: “I have to feed, wash, toilet and look after every aspect of Christopher’s basic needs. I do everything for him while he is at home.”

“While Christopher is there I can look after the home and get a bit of a rest . Since my wife died a few years ago I have looked after Christopher myself and it is extremely tiring.”

He continued: “I am very worried about what will happen if the centre is forced to close down due to coronavirus. Families like myself will seriously struggle to cope to care for our disabled family members.

“If I have to stay at home all day, every day to look after my son I won’t even be able to get to do simple things like go shopping.

“I will also not get any rest or relaxation time to myself to help me properly look after Christopher when he is at home.”

Allan called on the authorities to start providing information to help families plan ahead.

He said: “I need to know what to do in the event of my son’s day care centre being closed down.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed that “as it stands” no Dundee City Disability sessions have been cancelled.

He added: “We continue to monitor the situation closely and are working with Dundee City Council to follow national guidance and to prepare for potential impacts.

“If you feel unwell or have any of the symptoms regardless of visiting any of the countries being monitored please refer to NHS guidance and please do not attend our venues.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson declined to comment.