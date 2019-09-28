Concern over signs with messages about race and Islam appear in Dundee

Concerns have been raised after incendiary messages which appeared to have racial overtones appeared across Dundee.

Bits of paper emblazoned with “it’s okay to be white”, and “Islam is right about women” were spotted at various city locations.

They appeared down at Riverside and also within the grounds of the Abertay University campus.

A spokesman for the university confirmed it had been made aware of a sign appearing on Monday before it was removed.

Alan Cormack, from the West End, confirmed he had seen several stickers along the Riverside walkway on seats and lampposts.

He added: “I am proud to come from a city which has always welcomed immigrants from all over the world, no matter what race or colour they are.

“These stickers are a bit ambiguous in their nature, I believe it is okay to be white, as long as it’s not accompanied by a belief that by being so, it makes you somehow superior to other races.

“If we take time to consider the probable values of the person who posted this sticker, we might have some insight into its sinister motives.

“Racism, in all its forms, should be challenged by dialogue and education.”

One passerby had also spotted the signs along Riverside.

He added: “There is a concern as to what this is meant to mean.

“It has so many connotations, in my view people have been right to remove them when they have done so.”

Another man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had ripped as many as 20 down from various buildings in recent days.

Abertay University confirmed in a tweet that the sign had been removed before stating “there’s no place for racism at Abertay”.

A university spokesman said yesterday: “On Monday we were made aware of one sticker appearing on campus and others elsewhere in Dundee. The sticker had been removed by the time staff arrived to check it.”