Concern over ‘out-of-character’ disappearance of Fife man last seen on Friday

Police in Fife are appealing for information ‎to help trace a man reported missing from Dunfermline.

James Kerr left his home address in Swift Street, Dunfermline at around 8.30am on Friday.

The 40-year-old has so far not returned to the property and concern is growing for his welfare.

Anyone who can help find James is asked to come forward.

He is described as male, white, 6’0″ tall, with short fair hair, medium build and last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey body warmer and black jeans.

Inspector Mark Petrie said: “It is out of character for James to leave without saying where he’s going and to not return home.

“As such we are eager to locate him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe.

“Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

“James is also urged to get in touch to confirm he is alright. ”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2012 of the 5th April.