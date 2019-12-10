Concern over disabled toilet in Dundee park which remains closed months after improvement works

An urgent call has been made for a disabled toilet in a city park to be re-opened, several months after it was closed for repairs.

The Clatto toilet block was refurbished as part of the Dundee Decides project earlier this year.

Over £60,000 was allocated towards the project, with the toilets re-opening in June 2019 following the refurbishment.

Dorothy McHugh, of Friends of Clatto Park, explained: “We were generally pleased with the improvements but highlighted a number of areas where work did not meet Building Standards for disabled toilets.

“One glaring issue was that the very heavy steel toilet door did not have a handle on the outside.

“Dundee City Council initially responded that this was not a ‘disabled’ toilet in the true sense of the definition – despite the fact that it is advertised as such on Council maps of the area and has a disabled toilet sign.

“Friends of Clatto queried whether the toilet could be advertised as ‘disabled’ if it did not meet the laid down standards.”

Dorothy said in July, 17 separate actions were agreed to bring the toilet as near to the standard as possible which taking account of the physical space restrictions.

After highlighting issues with the length of time it was taking to get improvement work done, Dorothy revealed meetings were held with top council officials in a bid to get the toilets up to the required standard.

She said: “Friends of Clatto visited the council convener John Alexander at his surgery in October to highlight concerns about the delay.

“Work finally started in October – ongoing through November.

“A further site meeting took place between in late November when it was noted that most of the work was completed to an acceptable standard but the toilets still remain closed.

“We are, of course, pleased that there finally appears to be an end in sight – but wonder how much more money has had to be spent getting this work done to the correct standard.

“That should have been considered before the initial work was instructed.”

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.