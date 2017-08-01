Business owners are worried that the latest round of roadworks in Dundee could affect their trade.

West Marketgait at Ward Road and North Marketgait at Bell Street car park are to be affected by forthcoming maintenance work by SGN.

The northbound and westbound nearside lanes are to be closed from Monday August 7 for four weeks for gas mains renewal.

Steven Grant, branch manager at Collinson Ceramics at the foot of the Hawkhill, said he was concerned that the closures could have an adverse effect on business.

Mr Grant said: “I would think this could affect our business.

“Road closures around here would make it difficult for our customers to get to us and could affect people’s ability to park.

“Closures could also mean that buses and cars can’t get into the area.

“We have trade reps and private customers come into the shop here and closures of the local roads could well prevent them — or make it difficult for them — to come to the shop.”

Annabel Cosgrove, of Acanthus Flowers in West Port, said she wasn’t too sure if the roadworks would affect her business, but she hoped not.

She said: “There’s chaos all over Dundee with road closures.

“Perth Road is obviously particularly bad at the moment.

“I would hate to think we would end up in that sort of situation in this area. There’s little doubt that there are businesses in Dundee currently being pretty badly affected by the roadworks that seem to be taking place all over the city.

Richard Cook, however, owner at Spex Pistols in Johnston Lane, just off Hawkhill, said he hoped that people would still come along.

He said: “I try not too worry too much about things like this and am just grateful for the trade we get.”

A spokesman for SGN said: “This is essential work worth £70,000 which involves the replacement of old metal gas mains with new plastic pipe to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply.

“Due to the location of the pipe in the ground, and to ensure everyone’s safety, we will need to put in place a northbound lane closure for the duration of the project.

“We’re not anticipating that the work will impact on any businesses in the city.”