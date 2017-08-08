Concern grows for missing local man, 79

Concern is growing for an elderly man who was reported missing in the local area.

Alexander Carrie was last seen at his home address in Bellevue Gardens in Arbroath at about 7.20am today.

The 79-year-old’s disappearance is being described as “out of character”.

Alexander is described as being five feet nine inches tall, of slim build, with short grey hair.

He is usually very smart in appearance and could be wearing a navy jacket, a blue jumper with a checked shirt and light coloured trousers.

He drives a black-coloured Nissan Micra car registration ST59 AVU.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “This is out of character for Alexander and anyone who knows where he is or who has information that could assist Tayside Division in tracing him should call 101 or speak to any police officer.”