Concern grows for missing Perthshire teenager Mia Hassell as search continues

Searches for a missing teenager from Perthshire have continued, with police said to be increasingly concerned for 15-year-old Mia Hassell’s welfare.

Police Scotland have issued a second appeal for help, with locals urged to contact them with information.

The public were asked on Saturday to help trace the 15-year-old, who was reported missing on Friday, July 16.

Mia Hassell, a teenager from Perthshire, was last seen walking near to Wallace Park in Glenfarg.

CCTV footage showed Mia at 4:15pm on Friday on Scott Street, Perth walking in the direction of South Inch.

She is described as 5ft 3in tall, and of slim build with long brown hair.

When last seen police said she had been wearing a short black dress and white coloured Nike training shoes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mia and any information no matter how small would be greatly appreciated in order to trace Mia.

Anyone who may have seen Mia or knows her whereabouts should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1780 of Friday, 16 July, 2021.