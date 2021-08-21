Concern grows for missing Dundee man last seen in Fife train station

Concern is growing for a man missing from Dundee who was last seen leaving Inverkeithing railway station in Fife.

Officers searching for Christopher, also known as Mark Staffurth, have appealed for help to trace the 68-year-old, with the public asked to contact police with any information.

He was last seen exiting a train at Inverkeithing railway station on Tuesday, August 17 at around 5pm.

Police said Christopher, who has been reported missing from Dundee, is known to travel extensively by train throughout the UK.

Missing Dundee man has “distinctive” handlebar moustache

Christopher is said to have a “distinctive” handlebar moustache, and is described as being 5ft 9, of slim build with short grey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a blue Rangers football top, with “WATP 55” on the front, as well as black jeans and boots.

Officers said they were growing concerned for the man’s welfare as time goes on since he was last seen.

Police appeal for public’s help

Sergeant Barry Cochlan, from Lochee Station in Dundee, said: “As time passes, we are growing increasingly concerned for Christopher’s welfare.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2284 of 17 August.”