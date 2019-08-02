Concern grows for man missing since Wednesday as Tayside police put out appeal

Police Scotland officers are currently investigating the disappearance of 35-year-old William McGinnis from the John Street area of Blairgowrie.

He was last spoken to on Wednesday July 31, and is described as being 5ft 1 in height, stocky build with short ginger hair.

It is thought William will be wearing a red tracksuit top and jeans and driving a silver Vauxhall Moka, and is known to frequent the Perth and Inverness areas.

Any person who knows the whereabouts of Wlliam or sights any person fitting his description is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3786 of August 1, or speak with any police officer.