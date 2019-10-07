Concern grows for Fife man with links to Dundee who has been missing for four days

Police in Tayside and Fife are appealing for information to help trace a man who has been missing for four days.

Scott Bailey was last seen leaving his home address in the Cadham area of Glenrothes around 7.35am on Thursday October 3, in his black Mercedes C180 car with the registration number NLZ 2767.

He has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Scott is described as, white, 5ft 8ins tall, with brown eyes, of slim build, with short brown hair and a goatee beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing a blue hooded top, blue jeans, and blue suede boots. He wears a silver ring on his wedding finger and a leather bracelet on his left wrist.

Inspector Murray Gibson of Fife Police Division said Scott has links to the Dundee area.

Anyone who may have seen Scott since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101.