Police are looking to track down a man reported missing in Dundee.

Darren Forbes was last seen around the city centre at about 8.45pm yesterday.

Police Scotland say the 34-year-old’s disappearance is a matter of concern.

Darren is described as male white, 5ft 10in in height of slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit, black and white trainer and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with any information that can assist in location Darren is urged to contact Police Scotland.