Concern for missing Fife woman as police launch appeal to trace her

Police in Fife are appealing for information to find a woman reported missing from the Glenrothes area.

Kathleen Ritchie, 35, is thought to have been last seen around 8.20pm yesterday, Friday May 21, in the Annandale Gardens area, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Growing concern

Police said there is growing concern for her welfare.

She is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build and fair complexion with long fair or blonde hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a pink handbag.

Sgt Paul Thomson of Glenrothes Police Office said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Kathleen’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible.

‘Contact us immediately’

“I would urge anyone who may have information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her to contact us immediately.

“Similarly, if Kathleen is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3547 of May 21.