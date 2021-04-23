Missing Fife man, 54, with learning difficulties found

A man who went missing from Dunfermline on Wednesday has been found after a police appeal.

John Reid, 54, disappeared from Dunfermline in Fife on Wednesday, April 21, and has not been seen since.

Police Scotland issued an appeal for information, saying there were “increasing concerns” for the man’s welfare.

It is believed that John travelled to St Andrews bus station in Edinburgh.

Officers described the John as approximately 5ft 5ins tall and of heavy build. They said he has greying hair which is receding.

‘His family are very worried about him’

Sergeant David McCabe from Dunfermline Police Station issued an appeal for the missing Fife man: “John has been missing for a number of hours now, which is out of character for him. John has learning difficulties and his family are very worried about him.

“We have a number of resources out looking for John, including our colleagues in Edinburgh, and are also asking for the public’s help.”

If you believe you have seen John, or have any information on where he may be, please contact 101 quoting incident 0479 of 22 April.