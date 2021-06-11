Concern for missing Arbroath pensioner Brian Cargill last seen on Tuesday

Police Scotland have said they are growing concerned for the welfare of missing Arbroath pensioner Brian Cargill.

The 77-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, June 8, at his home address in Brechin Road at around 6.45pm before he went missing.

Tayside Police issued an appeal for information from the public to help trace Brian Cargill.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said Brian is “described as 5ft 5in in height, average build with grey hair which is balding”.

They added: “His clothing is unknown although he normally wears track suit bottoms.”

Brian is also known to frequent Weatherspoons in Arbroath, officers said.

“Any person who has knowledge of Brian’s whereabouts or has seen anyone fitting Brian’s description is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3951 of the 10th June 2021.”