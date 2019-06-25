Concern for Fife man missing since Friday after heading for Highlands

A Fife man has been missing since Friday after setting off for a walking trip in the Highlands.

Colin Lees, 74, from Dunfermline, was headed for the Glencoe area.

Police Scotland have said Mr Lees had not made contact with friends or family since he set off from home and concern was growing for his welfare.

He was driving a white Fiat Ducato campervan, registration number SP16 CHC, which was seen driving along the A82 on Friday – the last sighting of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police urgently.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall and of slim build. He has auburn hair.

It is unkown what clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Sergeant Tony Rogers from Dunfermline Police Station said: “Colin is believed to be in relatively good health, but it’s obviously a concern that he has yet to get in touch with anyone since he began his journey.

“Given the recent adverse weather, we want to locate him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and we’d urge anyone who knows where we can find him to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if Colin sees this appeal, then please get in touch so we can confirm you are alright.”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline Police Station and quote incident number 4634 of the June 24.